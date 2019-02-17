Vogel Elementary School Teacher Receives Classroom Surprise

A big surprise for a first year teacher at Vogel Elementary School in Evansville. 44news partnered with Crane Credit Union to bring Ms. Minglin’s special education classroom a car load of school supplies.

Crane Credit Union donated the supplies as part of its “education essentials” initiative. The program aims to relieve the financial burden teachers face when buying school supplies for their own classrooms. Minglin says she’s had to buy a lot of supplies with her own money, so this donation will be a big help.

“This is what’s teaching these students. If I didn’t have pencils in my classroom, or paper in my classroom they wouldn’t be able to get where they need in life so it’s more than just a pencil it’s them teaching and learning what they need to learn,” says Mingling.

44news Morning Anchor Kayla Moody was on hand for the giveaway. Crane Credit Union will continue to donate more supplies to other classrooms and school districts throughout the school year.

