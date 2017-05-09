Home Indiana Evansville VLP Receives Grant for Expansion of Legal Clinics in Promise Zone May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A volunteer lawyer program is receiving thousands of dollars to support the expansion of the agency’s low income legal clinics in Evansville.

The Volunteer Lawyer Program (VLP) of Southwestern Indiana received $25,859 from the Indiana Bar Foundations. These funds will expand services for residents and non-profits living in or near Evansville’s newly designated Promise Zone.

As part of the grant VLP will double the number of talk-to-a-lawyer phone clinics from once to twice a month.

The telephone hotline clinic will now be offered on the first Thursday of the month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the third Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Low income residents with legal questions can call (812) 618-4845 or (888) 594-3449 to speak with an attorney member of the Evansville Bar Association.

VLP currently serves clients in 11 counties in Southwestern Indiana, and coordinated 4,783 hours of pro bono legal services with a value of about $837,000 in 2016. Nearly 200 local attorneys and paralegal professionals volunteer through VLP each year.

