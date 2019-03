For more than four decades, visitors have sampled the best in local maple syrup.

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserves is hosting its annual Maple Sugarbush Festival.

An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is served featuring maple syrup harvested on grounds. This event is one of the more popular ones at the preserve and attracts people from across the country.

“People come in and they say, we have been going to this for years and years and years and people come in from out of town to go through it,” says Wesselman Woods communications director Elaine Edwards. They just love it because it’s a great…. enjoy a meal with the family, go out and learn something. They just love it and it’s right here in the heart of the city.”

Guided tours are offered for people attending to learn about how the sap goes from the tree to your breakfast table..

The event concludes on Sunday.

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserves

Comments

comments