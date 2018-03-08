Visitation Restrictions Lifted For Several Tri-State Hospitals

As flu cases decline in the region, several hospitals are lifting their visitation restrictions. Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, The Heart Hospital, HealthSouth Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital, and St. Vincent in Evansville, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Gibson General Hospital in Princeton, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky have lifted their visitation restrictions.

But the Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper and the Women’s Hospital in Newburgh will keep visitation restrictions for another week.

Even though the health care systems are lifting their restrictions, officials encourage anyone with flu-like symptoms to postpone their visit until they’re feeling better.

Visitation restrictions were implemented on December 28, 2017 in order to protect patients, families, and hospital staff. These restrictions included all visitors under 15 and any visitors beyond immediate family, partner, or significant other.

