Visitation and Funeral Services Set for Aleah Beckerle

April 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The visitation and funeral services for Aleah Beckerle have been set. Beckerle’s visitation hours are Monday, April 10th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Browning Funeral Home on Diamond Avenue in Evansville. Her funeral will be a private event for immediate family members only on Tuesday, April 11th.

Condolences can be be made to Riley’s Hospital for Children or Easterseals in Evansville.

To donate money to Aleah Beckerle’s GoFundMe Page, visit Aleah Beckerle Funeral Page.

