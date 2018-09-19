Home Kentucky Visit the USA Campaign Coming to Owensboro September 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro has been selected by Visit the USA for a film project aimed at connecting international travelers with the USA through musical artists and the cities which inspired them.

Visit The USA is in Owensboro this week filming a music-themed campaign due to the cities ties to the world of Bluegrass.

“We are filming with the Wooks – a Kentucky-based band who has a deep connection to Owensboro having spent considerable time visiting and performing in the destination,” said Yasmine Gomez, Producer, The Mustache Agency.

The video will be used in two different ways. One will be an actual music video featuring the Wooks and the other will be a mini documentary highlighting Owensboro as a destination.

Other cities featured in the project include Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Austin, West Hollywood and Detroit.

The new Visit the USA campaign featuring Owensboro will be distributed on GoUSATv as well as social media.

