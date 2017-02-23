Visit Posey County, Inc. Announces Its Executive Director

A tri-state not-for-profit organization is announcing its executive director to promote tourism to the area. Visit Posey County, Inc. Board of Directors announced taht Kari Mobley will be the executive director of the organization. The organization was formed in September 2016 to increase the number of visitors to Posey County every year by promoting programs and services to attract tourism, visitors, and corporate events.

Mobley received her Bachelor’s of Arts in Public Relations and Advertising from the University of Southern Indiana. She has held positions with Deaconess Foundation as Publications and Events Coordinator, and Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana as Program Manager.

To learn more about Posey County go to Visit Posey County, Inc..

