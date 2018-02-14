Home Kentucky Visit Owensboro, Convention Center Teaming Up to Attract Tourists February 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Visit Owensboro teams up with Convention Center leaders to make downtown a tourist attraction. The organization will go to Frankfort and Lexington Thursday to attract as many events as they can host.

A lunch will be held in Frankfort to meet with state association leaders to network with convention, conference and tournament organizers.

Destination Manager Dave Kirk says, “Owensboro is really becoming a tourist destination. You have that beautiful Convention Center right downtown. You got the sports center we got professional basketball but that’s not enough. We wanna go out and recruit more business to Owensboro.”

Visit Owensboro intends to market the downtown area as an affordable place to invest in for organizers.

