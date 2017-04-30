Virtual Golf Fundraiser Scheduled

A group of golf lovers meet in Newburgh every Wednesday to play the game they love. While the Victoria National Golf Course is the place most people think of: this group meets at Boston’s. While the restaurant location is unlikely, for this group it’s just another day. They play Golden Tee – a virtual golf arcade game. They compete weekly in friendly tournaments, but one of their next tournaments will be for a good cause. They met Halee Rathgeber’s mom and boyfriend through Golden Tee so they decided what better way to honor the family then a charity tournament. May 7th the community is invited to play a couple of rounds, and even if a person has never played before it’ll be fun for all. Going on in the background will be a raffle and silent auction. Businesses from around the community have been quick to donate plenty of prizes for those folks who want to help out the grieving family.

Comments

comments