Virginia Man Dies in Wrong Way Crash in Spencer Co.

A wrong way crash claims the life of a Virginia man in Spencer County. This happened Wednesday near Ferdinand just before 9 p.m. Authorities say 34-year-old Brandon Taylor, of Roanoke, Virginia died in the wrong way crash.

Troopers say 56-year-old Sabrina Felton was driving east on I-64 when she saw 89-year-old Rueben Boswell’s vehicle going west in the eastbound lanes. Felton told authorities she tried to drive into the median to avoid the crash, but was not able to avoid the collision.

Emergency crews airlifted Taylor to St. Mary’s Hospital where he died due to his injuries. Felton and Boswell were both taken to St. Mary’s in Evansville for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers say they are both in stable condition.

I-64 was closed for nearly four hours while troopers investigated the crash.

