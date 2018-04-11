Home Illinois Viral Sensation Returns to Tri-State for First Concert April 11th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Illinois

There’s a very fine line to the duality of viral fame. For every “Numa-Numa Guy” there’s a Steve Bartman. Even innocent Sister Jean saw her 15 minutes run out after the internet revolted against her ubiquity. Saline County native Mason Ramsey is currently riding that fine line.

The young Golconda resident is experiencing his internet fame blossom after a video of him yodeling in a Harrisburg Walmart has taken off. The video has millions upon millions of views, and has spawned all sorts of remixes and memes: setting the internet ablaze. And as of right now, he is toeing the right side of the fame line.

Mason was in Los Angeles just the other day for a quick stop on the Ellen Show, but on Wednesday he was back in Harrisburg, at the Walmart where it all got started.

Walmart booked him for a concert, and the fanfare was certainly there. Hundreds of folks from the area showed up, each one more confused than the next by how all of this got started.

Even the Mayor of Harrisburg was on hand. He was at the show to proclaim April 11th as Mason Ramsey day in the city.

The blowout performance wasn’t the end for the young yodeler. He will be on one of the biggest stages of all Saturday: The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Comments

comments