Violin Concerts With Mason

One of Evansville’s own is working to make it big in the world of classical music. Mason Hughes is raising money for a musicianship seminar in Boston. To get the money she needs, she’s playing half hour sets in homes around the area all for donations.

She says the experience of playing so many concerts is not only helping her attend that seminar, but also helping her get experience performing in front of a crowd. That experience has helped become more comfortable on stage.

Mason has a large repertoire of classics, drawing on Bach and Mozart as well as music from Michael Jackson and Harry Potter.

If you would like to have Mason perform at your home or somewhere else, email Sakina Hughes, Mason’s mom, at sakina.hughes3@gmail.com or you can go on Facebook messenger to send her a message.

