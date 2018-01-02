Home Kentucky Henderson Violent Start to 2018; Man Shot After New Year’s Eve Party January 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

2018 is starting with violence for several Tri-State communities. 44News spoke with the Henderson County Sheriff Tuesday afternoon about what that could mean for the next 363 days.

On New Year’s Eve night deputies say two men got into a fight with another at a party. As the men left they pulled out handguns and shot the victim in the stomach.

Sheriff Ed Brady says while the year is starting on a violent note though he is hopeful it won’t end that way.

“I am concerned about that aspect of the gang activities that are going on or the shootings that are going on or the murders that are going on that makes me comfortable but I’m generally an optimistic guy and I think that 2018 we are going to have hopefully a good safe year. We’re going to try and stay ahead of the curve of the problems that might be coming into our areas and work hard,” says Brady.

The victim from Sunday night’s shooting was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.



