Violent Fugitive Arrested in Owensboro

December 4th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

A wanted Owensboro man, guilty of attempted murder, is back behind bars. Daviess County deputies and the Western Kentucky Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Gordon Cline over the weekend. Cline was wanted on a parole violation and meth-related charges.

Deputies were looking for Cline after an earlier police pursuit. They found him leaving a home on West Second Street.

His parole violation stems from an incident in June 2009, when deputies say Cline tried to break into someone’s home and he exchanged gunfire with deputies before getting injured. He was later found guilty of attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and several other charges.

