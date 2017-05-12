Vincennes Woman Wins America’s Farm Mom of the Year

Mother’s Day comes early for one mom in southwestern Indiana. Susan Brocksmith, of Vincennes, has been named “America’s Farm Mom of the Year”.

Brocksmith is the chair of the Agribusiness program at Vincennes University. With the title Brocksmith gets $3,000 for herself, and $4,000 to give to non-profit organizations.

$2,000 will go to the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Vincennes, and $1,000 will go to both the North Knox and South Knox FFA Chapters.

Brocksmith said, “Because that is the growing, that is the agriculture side of our county, and our children are out future, so why not give it to someone who can promote agriculture to our youth.”

Brocksmith was selected as a regional winner due to her involvement in the agriculture community. She won the national award through an online vote.

Comments

comments