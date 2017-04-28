Home Indiana Vincennes Woman Competes in ‘Farm Mom of the Year’ April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Vincennes woman is competing in Farm Mom of the Year Program. Susan Brocksmith is one of five regional winners, and will receive $2,000 to go toward a local nonprofit organization of her choice along with $3,000 for personal use.

Eventually, one of the five regional winners will be chosen as Farm Mom of the Year, and will receive another $2,000 to direct to a nonprofit in her community.

Other regional winners, include Nancy Kirkholm from Homer, Nebraska, Shari Sell-Bakker from Dike, Iowa, Becca Ferry from Brigham City, Utah, and Cala Tabb from Eupora, Mississippi.

Folks can vote on their 2017 choice through May 10th by visiting Farm Mom of the Year.

