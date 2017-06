The Vincennes University Board of Trustees adopts a record setting budget for the upcoming two school years.

Currently, the total price tag $362.1 million.

The budget is set at $40.5 million for the 2017-18 school year and $41.1 million for the following year.

This also includes annual tuition increases of $162 this year and $166 in year two.

Even with those increases, Vincennes is still the states second lowest cost university in the state.

Comments

comments