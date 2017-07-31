Home Indiana Vincennes University to Spend $5.8(M) on New Planes July 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Vincennes University is spending $5.8 million to modernize its fleet of airplanes for its aviation program at Indianapolis International Airport.

The 11 new planes will have updated technology which will give the program an edge over other schools. The university’s finance committee approved the purchase of eight single engine Cirrus SR 20 aircraft, which will be used to train aviation students.

The others are two twin-engine Piper Seminoles and a single engine Piper Arrow.

The aviation program has about 60 student pilots and 150 studying aviation technology.

Comments

comments