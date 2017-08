Home Indiana Vincennes University Ranks 4th Best Four-Year College In Indiana August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Vincennes University is named one of the best four-year colleges in Indiana. The school earned the fourth place spot by Schools.com, which is an educational resource site for prospective students.

This study highlights VU’s affordability, calling it the most affordable in the state when it comes to the cost of tuition and fees.

The ranking also highlights the school’s vast selection of degree programs and options to study online.

Comments

comments