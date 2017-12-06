Home Indiana Vincennes University Forms Partnership with Chinese Institutions December 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Vincennes University has entered into academic cooperation agreements with several Chinese institutions.

Officials say it’s part of a commitment to academic exchange and cooperation in teaching, research, and training.

The agreement means the three institutions will work together to make it easier for Chinese students to enroll at VU.

It also provides an opportunity for faculty to exchange ideas and information on different teaching practices in their respective countries.

