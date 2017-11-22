Home Indiana Vincennes Tax Preparation Business Owner Sentenced In Fraud Scheme November 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Vincennes tax preparation business owner is federally sentenced in a fraud scheme spanning three years. 56-year-old Deborah Richards pleaded guilty to three counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Richards is sentenced to four years in a federal prison.

In 2015, Richards worked for Desirable Tax Services in Washington, Indiana and prepared tax returns for clients. The next year, Richards established Terry’s Tax Service in Vincennes, where she prepared tax returns for clients in 2016 and 2017.

Authorities say Richards claimed false education credits, false American Opportunity credits, and false itemized deductions to inflate refunds due to her clients. She’s also accused of altering copies of the tax returns to her clients and increasing fees for her preparation of these fraudulent tax returns.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Warden said Richards earned more than $250,000 in fees for her fraudulent tax preparation work.

Authorities say more than 350 false federal income tax returns were filed with the IRS between 2014 and 2017, which resulted in a loss to the IRS and taxpayers of $550,001.

Richards must pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $550,001. She is also required to serve one year of probation.

