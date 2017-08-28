Vincennes’ Schenk, Owensboro’s Atkins Earn PGA Tour Cards

Vincennes native Adam Schenk officially claims his PGA Tour card this week after finishing 12th on the Web Dot Com’s Top 25 money list.

Schenk won the Lincoln Land Charity Championship and recorded five additional top ten finishes this season. Those wins land him nearly $235,000 in officially money this year.

Atkins is also set to compete on the PGA Tour after earning his card.

The Owensboro native ranks 19th on the money list, earning nearly $192,000 in officially money.

The 26-year-old won the El Bosque Mexico Championship and had two additional top ten finishes.

