Home Indiana Vincennes Rivet Girls Basketball Headed Back to State February 17th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Vincennes Rivet Patriots girls basketball team will make a trip to the state finals for the sixth time in the last 10 years.

However, it is a new feeling for the current roster after the team punched its ticket with a 77-68 victory over Indianapolis Tindley.

The last semi-state win came in 2014, which meant a first-time experience for those on the floor of Jasper High School Saturday.

Catch #FullCourt44 on Fox44 at 9 and CBS44 at 10.

Follow LIVE game updates on Twitter with Nick Ruffolo (@NRuffolo44News) and JoJo Gentry (@JGentry44News) providing updates.

Comments

comments