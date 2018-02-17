44News | Evansville, IN

Vincennes Rivet Girls Basketball Headed Back to State

February 17th, 2018 Indiana, Sports

The Vincennes Rivet Patriots girls basketball team will make a trip to the state finals for the sixth time in the last 10 years.

However, it is a new feeling for the current roster after the team punched its ticket with a 77-68 victory over Indianapolis Tindley.

The last semi-state win came in 2014, which meant a first-time experience for those on the floor of Jasper High School Saturday.

