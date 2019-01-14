Home Sports Vincennes Rivet Basketball Star Grace Waggoner Commits to IU January 14th, 2019 JoJo Gentry Sports

One of the best high school basketball players in the state is committed to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Vincennes Rivet senior Grace Waggoner signed her letter of intent with IU Monday at school. Waggoner, who has a 4.0 GPA, is a Lilly scholar and has a full-ride for academics. Because she has a full-ride, Waggoner is considered a preferred walk-on at IU. However, the Hoosiers don’t typically accept walk-ons.

Head Coach Teri Moren told Waggoner that she has a spot on the team, and a jersey number, secured. Earlier this year, Waggoner previously committed to the University of Evansville.

Vincennes Rivet is 19-0 this season.

Video courtesy: WTHI



