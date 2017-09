Home Indiana Vincennes Police Searching For Missing Man September 12th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

The Vincennes Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a Knox County man.

James Jones was last seen around 9:00 Monday morning in Vincennes. And he is believed to be in danger.

He is 72 years old, 5’9″ and about 190 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. And he was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Jones, contact the Vincennes Police Department

