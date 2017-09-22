Home Indiana Vincennes Man Faces Possession, Neglect Charges After Leaving Car In Roadway September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Vincennes man is facing charges for possession and neglect after a car was left running in the road. An Indiana State Trooper stopped to check on the vehicle, blocking traffic on Main Street and Second in Bicknell, but no one was inside. That’s when the trooper saw 29-year-old Derrick Fiscus inside a cafe nearby, paying for his order.

The trooper said Fiscus admitted the car was his, but after running his license, the trooper discovered Fiscus’s license had been suspended for life due to being an habitual traffic offender.

Fiscus was also allegedly carrying meth, and his two-year-old son was in the vehicle.

Fiscus is being held in the Knox County Jail. He faces charges for possession and being a public nuisance.

His son is in the care of Child Protective Services.

