Vincennes Man Escapes Police Custody

A Vincennes man is facing a laundry list of charges after police say he briefly escaped from custody.

Police say 29-year-old William Pittman and 20-year-old Marion Young were pulled after driving over the white fog line on two different occasions.

Further investigation revealed Pittman to be the owner of the vehicle and Young to be the driver. According to authorities, Young did not have a valid’s driver’s license.

During a search of the vehicle one gram of synthetic marijuana, six grams of marijuana, meth, and a .22 caliber pistol and ammunition. Also, $1,400 were seized as well.

Pittman was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Young was cited and released.

Police say Pittman escaped from his handcuffs and fled. Two Evansville police assisted and found Pittman underneath a van, but he attempted to run again.

Pittman was tased and taken into custody without further incident.

He is being held in jail without bond.

