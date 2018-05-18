IHSAA Baseball: Vincennes Lincoln Sectional Preview

The Vincennes Lincoln baseball team wants to gain some momentum heading into the sectional round of the IHSAA postseason after a roller coaster ride of a season.

The Alices lost 5-0 to Boonville Friday, but can use the game to its advantage if it learns from previous mistakes.

There are plenty of young players on the Vincennes roster and they will try to put their best foot forward next week.

The seniors on the team want to end their Alices career with a sectional title at Robert M. Hill Field.

