Vincennes Girl Hit By Train Tuesday Night July 12th, 2017 Tommy Mason

Officials in Knox County are investigating, after an 11-year old girl was hit by a train. According to our media partner WVUT, the Vincennes Police Department was called to the accident at the Sixth Street crossing around 9:00pm Tuesday night. The girl was hit by a CSX train, and went to Good Samaritan Hospital. Her name and condition have not been released. Vincennes Police and CSX are investigating the accident.

