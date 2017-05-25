Vincennes, IN Finalist For 2017 Stellar Communities

Vincennes, IN is a finalist for the 2017 Stellar Communities.

The Stellar Community Program is a partnership between several Indiana state agencies to support community planning and development.

It helps make money available to these communities to give them more resources to build and grow.

Finalist each receive a planning grant to come with local plans that detail the projects they would like to complete.

State officials will then tour the communities to determine which community has the best design plan and strategy. A winner will be chosen from the finalists later this year.

