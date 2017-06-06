Home Indiana Vincennes FD Receives Grant for New Equipment, Training Program June 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly is bringing home $125,000 for the Vincennes Fire Department. The grant is coming from a program under FEMA that aims to help firefighters throughout the nation.

In Vincennes, the money will go to put in place a fitness and training program to make sure firefighters are ready to face the daily challenges of their service.

It will also fund new communications equipment that’s compliant with safety standards.

The Fire Chief of Vincennes thanked Sen. Donnelly for his effort, and said that without this money, the department would likely be unable to buy that equipment or give firefighters the training they need.

