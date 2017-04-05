Home Indiana Vincennes Father Arrested for Attempted Murder of 5-Year-Old Boy April 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Vincennes man is facing attempted murder charges for trying to kill his five-year-old son. Police say a call came in on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. from 53-year-old Robert “James” Baldwin. Authorities say Baldwin told dispatchers, “I killed my son.”

When officers arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Bayou Street they found a five-year-old boy unresponsive. Police say the five-year-old boy was strangled and remains in critical condition at Riley Hospital for Children.

Baldwin has been taken into custody and is being charged with attempted murder.

This incident is still under investigation.

