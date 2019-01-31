Vincennes Aviation Program to Expand Under New Partnership

Vincennes University and Aerospace Aftermarket company AAR are teaming up to launch an expanded Aviation Program.

It’s called the EARGLE Career Pathway and it expands Vincennes Aviation Curriculum at the school’s maintenance technology center. Students will have a chance to get additional training along with shadowing and mentoring opportunities.

Students who pursue the aircraft mechanic’s certificate are eligible for up to $15,000 intuition reimbursements from AAR. The initial goal is to help Hoosiers into high-demand and high-paying jobs.

The program will be introduced to AAR’s five U.S. aircraft repair states and aims to lead students to a career with AAR.

President & CEO John Holmes says, “These are technical jobs that are in high-demand, they do not require a four-year degree, and these jobs are going to be around for an awfully long time.”

AAR is looking to fill hundreds of positions in Indianapolis through the new program.

Because of changes in technology and as current employees retire these jobs will be in high demand.

