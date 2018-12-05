Home Indiana Vincennes Armed Robbery Suspects Sought by Police December 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Vincennes police are asking for your help to track down two people accused of armed robbery.

Police say Ricky Brochin is accused of armed robbery during a carjacking incident.

Authorities say they were called to the 200 Block of Broadway Street Tuesday in Vincennes at 2:40 p.m.

Police believe Brochin used a gun to control the victim’s vehicle and then he left.

They also believe Tera Robinson was with Brochin at the time.

If you have any information about these two people please call the police.

Comments

comments