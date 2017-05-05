Home Indiana Vinatieri and Janet Holcomb Team Up with Sheriffs to Raise Money May 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indianapolis Colts placekicker Adam Vinatieri and Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb will team up with sheriffs from across the state to raise money for a youth ranch. This youth ranch is designed to build relationships between law enforcement officers and at-risk youth.

Vinatieri and Holcomb will be among more than 150 law enforcement officers and business leaders at an inaugural Sheriff’s Shotgun Start, a sporting clay tournament at the world-class Cool Springs Education Center in Southwest Indiana. This event is set for Wednesday, May 10th.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the new Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, which will serve as a permanent home for the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camps, now in its 38th year.

It’s located in Clay County near Brazil, Indiana, and the Youth Ranch is opened to teens from all communities and counties.

The Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch will offer swimming, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, horseback riding, hiking and zip lining among other activities.

For more information, visit Sheriff’s Youth Ranch or call 800-622-4779.

