Vigils Held For Children Killed at Rochester Bus Stop November 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A community comes together in support of a northern Indiana family after Tuesday’s tragedy that killed three school children. This was one of several vigils in the Rochester area near Fort Wayne.

9-year-old Alivia Stahl, and her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, were killed while crossing the street to get onto the school bus.

During the service, everyone in the sanctuary came to the front and lit a candle in remembrance.

Many tears were shed but people left feeling relieved they live in a community where everyone supports one another.

11-year old Maverik Lowe was the four child injured in the Rochester incident and is still in the hospital. A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical expenses his loved ones fear he may never walk again.

