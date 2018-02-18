Home Indiana Vigil For Victim’s Of Gun Violence Held In Evansville February 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The vigil hosted by local organizations comes after the deadliest mass school shooting where 17 people were killed, most of them students in parkland, Florida.

More than 30 people young, and old lifted their voices to support victims, and survivors of gun violence, as well as discussing a plan for change.

Organizations such as “Mothers Against Senseless Killings”, “Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America”, and “Brothers Out Saving Souls,” partnered with Indivisible Evansville who hosted the event at St. Lucas church in Evansville from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The vigil was aimed at standing up against what the organizations are calling an epidemic of gun violence.

“It is so upsetting the shootings, and especially the children dying,” says Evansville resident Nancy Higgs.

“And there is not a lot that we feel like we can do, but we can be here to remember them and try to make sure their spirit goes on.”

The vigil also comes on the heels of recent threats.

“We just had a situation at one of our high schools that could have turned just as deadly as the one in Florida,” says William Payne.

“So I think it’s important that we show awareness, and we kind of just stand on some of the morals that we offer here in this great state of Indiana.”

Together the people filling the pews shared thoughts for anyone affected by gun violence.

“We were just talking about how proud we were of the surviving students from there,” says Higgins, “and they way they are mobilizing to take that action and use the influence they have as survivors to try to change things.”

Payne says change is what the local organizations are focusing on.

“Our next step is to get with these fine organizations, and put some legislation together, contact our governor and let him know that enough is enough.”

Some say it takes more than a law change.

“I think we need a better understanding of why people do that,” says Higgs, “and maybe change the way we report that news or publicize things afterwards because I think what we are doing doesn’t necessarily help.”

