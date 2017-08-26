Home Kentucky Vigil Held on 22nd Anniversary of Disappearance of Heather Teague August 26th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

Saturday marks the 22nd anniversary of the day Heather Teague disappeared from Newburgh beach in Henderson.

Her mother, Sarah Teague, held a vigil for Heather.

She has not stopped searching for her daughter since her disappearance.

Earlier this month, she started an online petition to figure out what happened to her daughter.

She’s also urged Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to look over the FBI files and other information pertaining to her daughter’s case from 1995.

“I just need signatures on this petition and just pray because like I say, God’s revealing so much and we know Heather is coming home,” said Teague. “We know without a doubt we’re going to have the truth and Heather’s coming home.”

The FBI declared Heather legally dead on October 22nd, 2007 even though her body has not yet been found.

