Views and Brews Event Kicks Off Alhambra Theatre Film Festival March 22nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Dozens gather at the Evansville Brewhouse for brews and views put on by the Alhambra Theatre Film Festival.

People could drink beer and watch trailers of the movies that will be in this years film festival in April.

The festival began three years ago as a way to raise awareness and money for the Alhambra Theatre. It needs about $2.5 million worth of renovations.

While the group waits for enough money to be raised, they’re having fun in the process.

“We’ve been everywhere with film festivals and to have one this close is great because there’s more of a connection with the community here,” said actress Cindy Maples. “Because they know us so they come out and support you and they care about you which you don’t get when you have to go to another town.”

The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival runs April 6-9. For more information on the festival click here.

