Vietnamese Nuns Expand Cultural Perspective at Brescia University

In a nondescript classroom somewhere on the Brescia University campus students in a low-level English course are learning how to write annotated bibliographies.

Their professor Ms. Fields is a loud helpful teacher instructing a comfortable room full of kids mainly from the area. But two of their peers stick out like a sore thumb sisters Hang Thi Thuy Nguyen and sister Trang Thi Thuy Le are nuns from Vietnam studying at a small Owensboro university.

In their early 8 a.m. class, they mostly keep to themselves diligently asking questions when needed. According to their math professor Dwight Ottoman, the sisters seem to go above and beyond in their studies.

“Whenever I assign homework if it’s every other problem I can always count on the sisters to have done every single problem,” says Ottoman.

By taking up the call to be a nun the religious leaders at the school say the way they go about their faith is second to none but there’s something deeper.

Campus Minister Sister Pam Mueller says, “I find them to be women of faith, of course, because they’ve chosen a life of faith but also joy, I think they’re very joyful.”

As serious as they are inside the classroom they are just as goofy and giggly outside. But still are so thankful for the opportunity they’ve been afforded. They believe the call from God to join the convent means they have to serve and for Jeng, she will be taking home a professional writing degree so she can communicate with other Catholic churches across the globe to help the poor in her community.

“We’re not just live in the convent but we have to go out and help the poor that’s an important thing when God calls us that service,” says SR Trang Thi Thuy Le.

The sisters sometimes serious demeanor brings a calming and focused element to the classroom that might be lost with younger rowdier students. It’s a new element Brescia University President Father Larry Hostetler loves but he enjoys the give and takes relationship of the sisters.

“A perspective for a different culture that is connected to our culture through their Catholic identity they are Catholic like we are Catholic but they live that and express that but they live that and express that through the Vietnamese culture,” says Father Larry.

The sisters presented Father Larry a statue of Our Lady of La Vang a figure that appeared as Catholics were persecuted in Vietnam. Just as she came to save the Vietnamese is a similar feeling the sisters have to the people of Brescia.

Brescia is adding another degree program and residence hall which could help the school attract even more students from all around the world.

