Vietnam Wall 2 Wall Escorts Arrive in Evansville September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A special escort came rolling through Vanderburgh County this afternoon. Several veteran groups including Rolling Thunder Chapter Six stopped in Evansville on their way to Missouri.

They’re escorting the American and Pow Mia flags that flew over the Vietnam Memorial in Washington to their new home. Those flags will be presented to representatives of the new Vietnam wall, an exact replica in Perryville, Missouri.

They’re set to arrive there Saturday morning ahead of an official flag-raising ceremony.

“We’re Legion Riders, and those of us that aren’t, those people who joined us in the group, they’re still patriots. They love the veterans, and they do what they do for the veterans,” Jim Rosenberg, Missouri ALR Director.

Friday morning, the groups will meet at the Four Freedoms Monument for a short ceremony with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke as guest speaker.

The riders will then hit the road west to their destination in Missouri.

