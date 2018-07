Home Illinois Video of White County Inmates on Night of Escape Released July 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Video footage of the 3 inmates on the night of their escape from White County Jail in Illinois on June 17th can seen below.

Justin Bray, Zachary Shock, and Johnny Tipton are all back in custody following their escape. Bray was taken into custody the night they all broke out, but Shock and Tipton remained on the loose for nearly a month.

Shock was taken into custody on July 6th, and Tipton was taken into custody the next day.

