Henderson VIDEO: Colonels Community Sends off Girls Basketball Team to Sweet 16 March 8th, 2017

Henderson County Girls Basketball is less than 24 hours away from making its fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance. The Colonels will face Knott County at BB&T Arena Thursday at Noon.

The school sent off the team in style before Thursday’ game. Henderson County will be without its scoring leader, Elisha Owens, due to what’s believed to be an ACL injury. But, that’s not holding them back from competing in an arena that seats 10,000 people.

