Home Indiana Evansville VIDEO: Central Grad Takes Customer Service Calls with PGA Pro Jim Furyk March 2nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Central High School graduate Brandon Marvel, who is a customer service representative for Callaway Golf, told 44News he was asked by his supervisor if he wanted to take part in a fun video. So, Marvel agreed.

Little did he know his role in the fun video would include taking customer service phone calls with professional golfer, Jim Furyk, who holds the record for the lowest score in PGA Tour history with a 58 which he shot during the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Furyk joined the PGA Tour in 1994.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments