VIDEO: Central Grad Takes Customer Service Calls with PGA Pro Jim Furyk
Central High School graduate Brandon Marvel, who is a customer service representative for Callaway Golf, told 44News he was asked by his supervisor if he wanted to take part in a fun video. So, Marvel agreed.
Little did he know his role in the fun video would include taking customer service phone calls with professional golfer, Jim Furyk, who holds the record for the lowest score in PGA Tour history with a 58 which he shot during the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Furyk joined the PGA Tour in 1994.