Saturday, July 1st head up to Washington, Indiana for a full day of fun at Victory Community Church.

From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. there will be food, drinks, bounce houses, dunking booths and live entertainment.

They’ll also be holding a bicycle and tablet giveaway at the event.

