Home Indiana Evansville Victoria National’s Director of Golf Tom Rose is Safe in Las Vegas October 2nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Victoria National’s Director of Golf Tom Rose tells 44News that he is safe in Las Vegas, where the deadliest attack in U.S. history took place late Sunday night during a Jason Aldean concert. Rose is in Las Vegas to participate in the Indiana PGA Las Vegas Pro-Am.

According to reports, dozens are dead and more than 500 people are injured after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Rose tells 44Sports he is staying at The Mirage, located about two miles away from the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Rose said he was at The Mirage’s casino during the mass shooting. Hotel staff evacuated the casino and directed people to the employee’s parking garage, which was marked as a safe area by The Mirage’s staff. Rose said he was in the parking garage for about an hour before he could return to his hotel room.

Hear from Rose tonight on 44News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments