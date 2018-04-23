44News | Evansville, IN

Victoria National Gets “Tournament Ready” Despite Cooler Spring

April 23rd, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Despite cooler temperatures across the Tri-state this Spring, Victoria National Golf Club staff members say the course “tournament ready” for the 2018 United Leasing Championship.

The tournament is set for April 26-29. Catch full, as well as exclusive, coverage of the ULC on-air and online.

Head Golf Professional Adam Lash says a few warmer weeks in April allowed grounds crews to complete projects across the 18-hole course.

Victoria National has been ranked in the “Top 50” golf courses in the U.S.


