Victim’s Names Released in Deadly Uniontown Fire
Kentucky State Police are still investigating what caused a fatal house fire in Uniontown, Kentucky.
Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Adams Street around 5:30 Tuesday morning. Officials say that home is destroyed.
Inside that home, crews found the bodies of a father and son, 68-year-old Charles Shockley and 41-year-old Jesse Shockley.
Right now, Kentucky State Police along with KSP Arson Investigators and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal are working to determine what caused the fire.
Although authorities don’t have an official cause, they do say nothing appears suspicious.
