The Knox County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash. The coroner says Brian Roberts, 44, crashed at the intersection of North 12th Street and Scott Street in Vincennes yesterday afternoon.

Police say he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.

Roberts’ family says he had a heart attack last month, and was treated in Evansville.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

