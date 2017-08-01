Home Indiana Victim Identified In Deadly Pike County Fire August 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities release the identity of the woman killed in a fire Monday afternoon in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Dorothy Kinman died after she ran back inside the home for some personal items. The fire happened in the 1700 block of County Road 200 North around noon Monday.

When fire crews arrived a man and his daughter were outside of the home. They told fire officials Dorothy Kinman ran back inside for personal items.

Kinman was later found dead inside the home. There’s no word on Kinman’s cause of death.

This fire is still under investigation.

